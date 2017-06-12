Trump surrogates, supporters float idea of firing special investigator Mueller

WASHINGTON—High-profile supporters of Donald Trump have begun to attack the independent investigator looking into the Russia affair, raising the question of whether the president could indeed attempt to fire him.The sound of sharpening knives echoed Monday.Several high-profile, Trump-supporting media figures called for Robert Mueller to be dismissed; a Trump lawyer wouldn’t rule it out; a report in a conservative newspaper questioned whether he faced a conflict of interest; and a top Trump surrogate accused him of partisan bias.“Republicans are delusional if they think the special counsel is going to be fair,” tweeted Newt Gingrich, who is close to Trump.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpArticle Continued Below“Look who he is hiring. Check (political donation) reports. Time to rethink.”It’s true that the ex-FBI director is amassing a team that not only includes top investigative talent but also has a partisan tilt: Jeannie Rhee, Michael Dreeben, Andrew Weissmann and James Quarles are renowned in their fields and have made repeated donations to Democrats.Firebrand pundit Ann Coulter urged the government to fire Mueller. She said the counsel was now pointless, as it’s become clear Trump wasn’t an initial target of the Russia investigation anyway.