Trump takes over at Guantanamo, and no one knows what happens next: Analysis

GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA—“And there we go.”With those words eight years ago, then-U.S. President Barack Obama capped the pen he had used to sign one of his first executive orders: Close Guantanamo. One year. America would regain the “moral high ground.”The Oval Office erupted in cheers.Well, here we are now, same place, different story. The first Guantanamo hearings held under the Donald Trump administration are scheduled to start this week at the offshore prison the new president has vowed not only keep open, but load up with “some bad dudes.” Article Continued BelowWho exactly those dudes may be or the legal justification for bringing them here is unclear.But on Monday Guantanamo was open for business again as court staff, journalists, relatives of 9/11 victims and lawyers arrived on a flight from Maryland’s Andrews Air Force Base for pretrial hearings in the death-penalty case against the alleged architects of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The historic war crimes prosecution has been called the “trial of the century,” although lawyers who are defending the five defendants often joke it is more like a case that will take a century to try.