Trump takes to Twitter to accuse Obama of throwing roadblocks in transition

PALM BEACH, FLA.—President-elect Donald Trump accused President Barack Obama on Wednesday of throwing up “inflammatory” roadblocks during the transition of power and his administration of treating Israel with “total disdain,” further straining the veneer of civility between the incoming and outgoing leaders.Although Trump didn’t detail his complaints in his morning broadsides on Twitter, the president-elect has made it clear that it didn’t sit well with him when Obama recently boasted that he would have won the election if he’d been running. Trump’s largely respectful tone about Obama since the election evaporated in his latest tweets.Trump also took direct issue with the Obama administration’s decision to let a UN Security Council resolution critical of Israel pass.Later, however, journalists at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida asked him about the tweet and how he thought the transition was going.Article Continued BelowHe said: “I think very, very smoothly. It’s very good. You don’t think so?”Trump and his team have until now been largely complimentary of the way Obama and his people have handled the transition. The president-elect’s complaints about the treatment of Israel came a few hours before John Kerry was to make his final speech about Mideast peace as secretary of state — remarks that some Israeli officials panned in advance. The administration’s decision not to veto the UN resolution aggravated an already strained U.S.-Israel relationship.Trump’s newly appointed press secretary, Sean Spicer, played down tensions between Trump and Obama.“As the inauguration gets closer, both the current president and the team have been very generous with their time as far as the actual transition, the actual mechanics of the transition have gone and I expect them to continue to speak fairly regularly,” Spicer said during the daily transition briefing, though he could not say exactly how often the two have spoken.

