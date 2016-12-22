Trump team is full of conspiracy theorists: Analysis

WASHINGTON—In the early hours of July 10, Seth Rich was fatally shot near his home in the U.S. capital.Police said the 27-year-old Democratic staffer was likely the victim of an attempted robbery. But Monica Crowley, a Fox News analyst who recently joined president-elect Donald Trump’s national security team, suggested a different culprit: Hillary Clinton.“Maybe, in fact, it wasn’t a robbery,” Crowley said Aug. 10 on The O’Reilly Factor. “Maybe there was something more sinister here … The question going forward, I think for Mrs. Clinton, for everybody here, is what else is out there? Who has it? Whose life may be in danger?”This comment is typical of the perspective Crowley brings to her appointment as senior director for strategic communications for the National Security Council. But it’s not just her: many of Trump’s highest-level appointees have a history of publicly promoting conspiratorial, outlandish and fringe beliefs, particularly about Muslims, the Clinton family and the environment. The common link is they are often false narratives that remain unproven or take on stubborn life on the Internet despite being debunked by the mainstream media.Fox News analyst Monica Crowley, who Trump named to his national security team, was among the first commentators to accuse Clinton hiding a host of serious illnesses during the campaign. (JIM WATSON) Article Continued BelowThose who promote such narratives include top Trump national security staff, advisers and Cabinet designees, many of whom will enter the executive branch with long records of public statements from their careers as conservative commentators and politicians. Their open and shared tendency toward repeating false narratives, a more prevalent theme in this administration than previous ones, raises questions about what role debunked and discredited theories might play in Trump’s decisions as president.The question is particularly urgent given Trump’s own pattern of conspiratorial statements — he rose to political prominence after repeatedly raising the false idea that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States — and his refusal to accept a daily briefing from the intelligence community. He has said he prefers to rely on updates from his advisers, some of whom have promulgated such false narratives.Trump’s transition team did not respond to a request to comment for this piece.Mark Fenster, author of Conspiracy Theories: Secrecy and Power in American Culture, said touting such unproven or outlandish theories can bias the judgment of people in power, with real consequences.

