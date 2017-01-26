Trump to sign executive order to investigate widespread voter fraud, which does not exist

WASHINGTON—A spokesman said U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive action Thursday to commission an investigation into widespread voter fraud, raising the prospect of a federal government probe into a widely debunked claim and sparking alarm among experts and Democrats.White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump would sign the order in the Oval Office but did not provide more details as to what it might entail.Read more: Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims undermine U.S. democracy — and his presidency: AnalysisWhite House doubles down on Trump’s claim millions voted illegally, which is a dangerous lieArticle Continued Below▶As the White House on Tuesday stuck firmly to President Donald Trump's claim that millions of people voted illegally in the November election, the Republican Speaker of the House said he's seen "no evidence to that effect."(The Associated Press )Trump had announced in a pair of tweets early Wednesday that a “major investigation” will look at those registered to vote in more than one state, “those who are illegal and … even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time).” Depending on results, the Republican tweeted on his sixth day in office, “we will strengthen up voting procedures!”He went further later, claiming: “You have people registered in two states. They’re registered in a New York and a New Jersey. They vote twice.”“There are millions of votes, in my opinion,” Trump told ABC. “Of those votes cast, none of them come to me. None of them come to me.”