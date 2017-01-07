Trump, unswayed by spy reports, says only stupid people oppose close Russia ties

NEW YORK—President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that “only ‘stupid’ people or fools” would dismiss closer ties with Russia, and he seemed unswayed after his classified briefing on an intelligence report that accused Moscow of meddling on his behalf in the election that catapulted him to power.“Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing,” Trump said in a series of tweets.He added, “We have enough problems without yet another one,” and said Russians would respect “us far more” under his administration than they do with Barack Obama in the White House.Trump repeatedly has questioned the assessment by American intelligence agencies that the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 election, and a classified report presented to him Friday seemed to have little changed his thinking.The report explicitly tied Russian President Vladimir Putin to election meddling and said that Moscow had a “clear preference” for Republican Trump in his race against Democrat Hillary Clinton.Article Continued BelowBut Trump tweeted that the U.S. has “enough problems” to deal with around the world and doesn’t need testy ties with Russia on the list. “Only ‘stupid’ people or fools” would oppose good relations, and he claimed that under his leadership, Russians would respect the U.S. “far more than they do now” with Barack Obama in the White House. His approach, he suggested, might allow the adversaries to work together to solve “some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!”Even as intelligences officials looked back in their reports on the election, they also made a troublesome prediction: Russia isn’t done intruding in U.S. politics and policymaking.Immediately after the Nov. 8 election, Russia began a “spear-phishing” campaign to try to trick people into revealing their email passwords, targeting U.S. government employees and think tanks that specialize in national security, defence and foreign policy, the report said.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx