Trump wants to pay for his wall with a 20 per cent tax on all Mexican imports, spokesman says

PHILADELPHIA—U.S. President Donald Trump called on fellow Republicans to help him enact “great and lasting change” during a party retreat Thursday but offered few details. Later his spokesman said the president will seek a 20 per cent tax on Mexican imports to pay for a proposed border wall.The president was greeted by cheers as he took the stage in a hotel ballroom, telling senators and House members, “This Congress is going to be the busiest Congress in decades — maybe ever.”He addressed lawmakers shortly after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled a trip to Washington next week for his first meeting with the new president due to their disagreement over which of their countries would pay to build Trump’s promised wall on the border between them.The wall is part of Trump’s plan to halt illegal immigration to the U.S., and he has long insisted that Mexico will pay. Pena Nieto insists his country will not.On the flight back to Washington, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters travelling with the president that Trump will seek to impose a 20 per cent tax on Mexican imports to pay for the wall. Congressional approval would be needed for such a step.Article Continued BelowIn Trump’s remarks to lawmakers, he cast the cancellation of his engagement with Pena Nieto as a mutual decision, saying they had “agreed to cancel our planned meeting.” Trump had tweeted early Thursday that “it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting” given Pena Nieto’s unwillingness to pay for the border wall.Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled a planned trip to Washington on Thursday over Donald Trump's plans for the border wall. (Marco Ugarte) Trump’s election put Republicans in control of both the White House and Congress for the first time in more than a decade. Yet Trump’s often fluid ideology has sometimes put him at odds with his own party, making agreement on issues including a tax overhaul and entitlements no guarantee.Addressing fellow Republicans, the president spoke about his agenda in broad terms and then skipped a planned question-and-answer session. He gave the lawmakers no specific marching orders for tackling the repeal and replace of “Obamacare,” one of the most complicated issues Congress is expected to tackle this year.