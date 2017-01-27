Trump wants to tax Mexico to pay for his wall. Heres what that actually means

WASHINGTON—U.S. President Donald Trump is promising Mexico will pay for his massive border wall. On Thursday, his administration finally suggested how: a 20 per cent tax on products imported from south of the border.The new measure could be part of a comprehensive tax reform package that Trump and Congress will work out, the White House said. But there was great ambiguity about the proposal. White House officials later clarified that the tax was but one possible way Trump could finance the wall.Much was left unanswered. Would Mexico be footing the bill or American consumers? What items would become more expensive? Is this even legal?Some of the details Trump’s proposal still has to work out:Is it a tax, a tariff or something else?Article Continued BelowIt’s unclear.The White House said Congress’ tax overhaul would place a 20 per cent tax on imports from any country enjoying a trade surplus with the United States. In other words, countries selling more goods and service to the U.S. than buying from it. The idea is to rebalance the playing field for U.S. companies by discouraging Americans from importing.The idea appears to overlap with a plan House Republicans are pushing called “border adjustment.” Under this plan, the U.S. would refrain from taxing American companies’ exports, but would tax imports.▶Sean Spicer said U.S. President Donald Trump will seek a 20 per cent tax on Mexican imports to pay for a proposed border wall. The White House press secretary then escorted the media to see Trump during his first trip as president on Air Force One.(The Associated Press )