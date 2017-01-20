Trump White House website removes climate change references

Climate change and civil rights out, respect for law enforcement in.As Donald Trump was sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, his pledge “to rebuild our country” began online with a revamped White House website.Some of the most noticeable changes from the website’s appearance earlier in the day, aside from the new images of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, are the new “top issues” listed in a dropdown selection, each containing their own webpage.Former president Barack Obama’s version of the website listed Civil Rights, Climate Change and the Economy in that order, in addition to 20 other policy position categories which followed. Those included Health Care, the Iran Deal, Ethics, Reducing Gun Violence and Women.All have been removed from the website.Article Continued BelowTrump’s website lists six new top issues: America First Energy Plan, America First Foreign Policy, Bringing Back Jobs and Growth, Making Our Military Strong Again, Standing Up for Our Law Enforcement Community and Trade Deals Working for All Americans.“The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong,” states the law enforcement issue page. “The Trump Administration will end it.”Some quickly pointed out on social media that the website includes false claims, for instance that “in our nation’s capital, killings have risen by 50 per cent.”