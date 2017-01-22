Trump's 2017 Inauguration Speech Compared To Bane's Speech In 'The Dark Night Rises

President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration speech has reminded people of the speech Bane delivers in “The Dark Night Rises.” The speech, which was delivered on Friday, has a paragraph which is eerily similar to a portion of the speech given by the villain Bane in the 2012 Batman flick. In Trump’s inauguration speech, the 45th president of the United States talked about giving power to the people according to The Huffington Post. Because today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another. But we are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you… the people. For too long a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you. The 2017 inauguration speech has drawn comparisons to the speech Bane delivers in the “The Dark Night Rises” after taking control of the city of Gotham. We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you… the people. Gotham is yours. None shall interfere. Do as you please. Start by storming Blackgate, and freeing the oppressed! Step forward those who would serve. For an army will be raised. The powerful will be ripped from their decadent nests, and cast out into the cold world that we know and endure. Courts will be convened. Spoils will be enjoyed. Blood will be shed. The police will survive, as they learn to serve true justice. This great city… it will endure. Gotham will survive! People on the internet were quick to pick up the similarities. Many people and news outlets shared pictures on Twitter of Trump side-by-side with Bane, and even wearing Bane’s iconic mask, comparing him to the villain. The world is claiming that Trump stole part of his speech from Bane https://t.co/DioIHZzW7L pic.twitter.com/xB7iXbGpam — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 21, 2017 #trump #bane pic.twitter.com/1d5Xx7XJiE — Diariok2 (@k1NG_222) January 22, 2017 People noticed that Trump basically quoted Bane in his inauguration speech https://t.co/4XOXjeVaew via @BI_Entertain — Sandra J Gobely (@Sundaughter9) January 22, 2017 This is not the first time a member of the Trump family has delivered a speech which has carried familiar words. In 2016, First Lady Melania Trump delivered a speech during her husband’s presidential campaign which was found to have had portions plagiarized from a speech given by former First Lady Michelle Obama. The Huffington Post published excerpts from Melania Trump’s speech last July, where she said, “From a young age, my parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say and keep your promise; that you treat people with respect.” This passage was quite similar to a 2008 speech given by Michelle Obama where she said “You work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say you’re going to do; that you treat people with dignity and respect, even if you don’t know them, and even if you don’t agree with them.” Melania Trump’s speech also said “We want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.” This line was lifted almost verbatim from Michelle Obama’s speech which said, “We want our children — and all children in this nation — to know that the only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.” This is not the only criticism Donald Trump’s inauguration has attracted. In addition to his 2017 inauguration speech echoing the words of Bane, President Trump has also been accused of stealing the design for the cake at Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration. Celebrity chef Duff Goldman, who designed the original cake for the 2013 inauguration, tweeted a picture of his cake next to the cake baked for the 2017 inauguration, saying that while he designed the cake for Obama, he was not responsible for the duplicate. The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn’t make it. ???? pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017 According to the New York Daily News, Buttercream Bakeshop, the company which made Trump’s inauguration cake, admitted to copying the design from the 2013 inauguration, saying “While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else’s work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one.” Even without the inauguration controversy, Donald Trump’s presidency is off to a rocky start, following a tumultuous election season. [Featured Image by Robertoqwerty|Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and Resized|CC By-SA 4.0]