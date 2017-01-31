Trumps ban throws many lives into limbo

LOS ANGELES—A doctor who saved Syrian lives and a man who cooked thousands of meals for American soldiers in Iraq were among those who saw their lives thrown into limbo when U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order barred travellers from seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S.In some instances the order separated mothers from young children and husbands from wives as people with valid entry visas were stranded in countries around the world.“I was shocked. She has a visa and they’re telling her she can’t go,” Ahmed Ali said by phone Monday from a hotel in the African country of Djibouti after authorities refused to let his 12-year-old daughter, Eman, board a plane with him to the United States.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpAli, his wife and their two older children are U.S. citizens but Eman was born in Yemen and has been living there with her grandparents.Article Continued BelowThe 38-year-old grocery store manager from Los Banos, California, said he spent five years trying to get Eman a visa and finally obtained one Thursday. By Saturday, when they tried to leave, it had been invalidated and he said he wasn’t sure what he’d do next. Meanwhile, he’s worried that if he doesn’t return home soon he could lose his job.“It is racist,” he said of Trump’s order. “We are being targeted for our nationality and religion.”Also barred from returning is Khaled Almilaji, a Syrian doctor who has been attending Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on a scholarship while he studies ways to rebuild his country’s health system. He said that his pregnant wife remains in the United States while he is in Turkey.