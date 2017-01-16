Trumps business partner nurses leadership ambitions in Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA—President-elect Donald Trump’s billionaire business partner and possible political proxy in Indonesia nurses big leadership ambitions in the vast but perennially lagging Southeast Asian nation, which he says isn’t developed enough to have a successful democracy and needs strong leadership.Boasting more than a million followers on Twitter, three popular television channels and a newly minted political party, Hary Tanoesoedibjo says he has had enough success in business and now wants power of the political kind.Tanoesoedibjo, better known as Tanoe, is like Trump a free-trade critic. He’s making his pitch to tens of millions of Indonesians left behind by a lopsided economy that favours a few major cities.“I think under today’s environment, with the complexity, we need a businessman to run a country,” Tanoe said in an interview Saturday at his South Jakarta home, a small palace with a statue of a giant eagle looming over an immaculate driveway. “What I see is that (Trump) will give a lot of benefit to the American people, like his intention to bring back factories to the U.S.”Tanoe and his wife will attend Trump’s inauguration Friday and the official inauguration ball.Article Continued BelowAside from business, the two men share similar diagnoses of what ails their respective countries. Tanoe bemoans what he says is Indonesia’s fading competitiveness, lack of investment in manufacturing, widespread poverty and the risk it won’t provide enough good jobs for its burgeoning youth population.Despite his presidential ambitions, Tanoe does not have any particular affection for Indonesia’s young democracy.“I have to tell you, in a society where a supermajority of the people is still left behind in terms of their education, and in terms of their welfare, democracy may create another problem,” Tanoe said.

