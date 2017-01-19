Trumps Day One plans are a mystery, but aides promise aggressive action early

WASHINGTON—In rally after rally and speech upon speech, Donald Trump built a verbal skyscraper of campaign promises about what he would do on his first day in the White House.Begin building a wall at the nation’s southern border. End the “war on coal.” Label China a currency manipulator. The list went on and on.But now, as Trump prepares to take the oath of office Friday, his Day One executive actions and policy plans are a closely held secret, another prop in the Donald Trump show waiting to be unveiled with his trademark flourish and fanfare. His aides are playing down how much will be done during that first day, while also sending conflicting signals about whether the real work of governing will begin Friday, when Trump officially becomes president, or Monday, his first full workday in the White House.Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump will probably sign four or five executive actions Friday, mainly focused on logistics and government operations, with more coming Monday.Article Continued Below“We’ve got things planned, but right now we’re looking at, you know, several weeks of a very robust agenda that he will be engaging in,” he told reporters Wednesday.Regardless of what happens on Day One, advisers to the president-elect and others close to the transition process say Trump will act quickly in the early days of his administration. His initial plans are to undo many of President Barack Obama’s executive actions and begin rolling back regulations, especially those he believes are financially burdensome. At least to start, the advisers said, he will focus more on unravelling the past eight years of the outgoing administration than on launching a new Trump vision.Several advisers used the word “aggressive” to describe Trump’s early actions, with another predicting “a tsunami.” The plans are still being drafted and tweaked, in a last-minute effort that spans the transition team, including the legal department, policy shop, legislative team and communications operation. The effort is being spearheaded by Stephen Miller, Trump’s senior policy adviser.