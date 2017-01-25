Trumps EPA freeze, gag order spark fears about environmental defunding among states

WASHINGTON—A Trump administration freeze on new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and grant awards raised fears that states and other recipients could lose essential funding for drinking water protection, hazardous waste oversight and a host of other programs — while a communications blackout left them dangling in uncertainty.The agency also took a potential first step Tuesday toward potentially killing environmental rules completed as President Barack Obama’s term wound down. At least 30 were targeted in the Federal Register for delayed implementation, including updated pollution rulings for several states, renewable fuel standards and limits on the amount of formaldehyde that can leach from wood products.President Donald Trump signed a directive shortly after his inauguration ordering a “freeze pending review” on all federal rules issued by agencies but not yet in effect.Read more:Trudeau says Canada’s peacekeeping plans will take U.S. views into considerationArticle Continued BelowAfter criticism from Chicago mayor, Trump warns he will ‘send in the Feds’ to lower murder rateU.S. Congress passes bill to permanently ban federal funds for any abortion coverageBut what the administration described Tuesday as a temporary suspension of new business activities at the department, including issuing work assignments to EPA contractors, sowed widespread confusion about its reach. EPA contracts with outside vendors for a wide array of services, from engineering and research science to janitorial supplies.