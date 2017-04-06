Trumps Homeland Security chief says he wants less restrictive Canadian border

The Star wants to hear about your experiences at the U.S. border. Write us at border@thestar.ca .WASHINGTON—They tried. Two senators, one Republican and one Democrat, prodded Donald Trump’s Homeland Security secretary on Wednesday to spell out his concerns about America’s northern border.John Kelly wouldn’t much budge. His unexpected answer: Canada is fantastic, and the northern border should get less restrictive.“The absolutely great news story in the northern border is that we have Canada there. To say the least: a friend, an ally,” Kelly, a retired Marine general, told the Senate Homeland Security committee. “The good news story up there is the Canadians. Their law enforcement, their commitment,” he continued. “I would say, actually, this might surprise you . . . I’d like to see the northern border to be even thinner, if you will, so that the movement, safely and securely, of commerce and people can be even streamlined more.”Article Continued BelowKelly did say he was monitoring a “little” recent increase in the number of Mexicans crossing illegally from Canada. On the whole, though, his words were among the most positive uttered by a senior U.S. security official about the border since the tightening that followed the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.It is not clear whether Kelly’s views are widely shared within the Trump administration. The president and his inner circle have frequently discarded or simply declined to seek the advice of his cabinet secretaries.Still, Kelly’s praise offered a measure of reassurance amid Canadian concerns about the impact of Trump on their travel and trade.