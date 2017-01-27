Trumps refugee ban could alienate some of Americas staunchest allies: Its interpreters

A proposed executive order that would reduce the number of immigrants and refugees from the Middle East and North Africa will likely affect thousands of Iraqi interpreters and soldiers that served alongside U.S. troops and have applied for United States visas, according to two refugee and immigrant advocacy groups familiar with the draft document.The order being considered by the Trump administration probably would affect Iraqi interpreters who apply for the Special Immigrant Visa, said Mac McEachin, a national security policy associate at the International Refugee Assistance Project. If authorized, the executive action would temporarily block visas from seven countries for 30 days and suspend the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days.“We’re trying to prepare for any eventuality,” McEachin said.Though a far cry from President Donald Trump’s call during the election campaign for a “complete shutdown” on Muslim immigration, the move is aimed at immigrants and refugees from countries whose citizens “would be detrimental to the interests of the United States,” according to the document. Besides Iraq, those countries outlined in the draft are Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia. The order would also effectively ban Syrian refugees from the United States for the foreseeable future. Though the listed countries are considered Muslim-majority countries, places such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Turkey are not listed.If Trump’s final version of the order overlooks the program for interpreters and translators, the administration would be making a “tactical error” when it comes to future conflicts, McEachin said.Article Continued Below“We might need interpreters in the future and the last thing you want to do is make people think we’ll use them when it’s politically expedient and then get rid of them as soon as the next administration comes in,” he said.The Iraq and Afghan Special Immigrant Visa programs were started in 2008 and 2009 respectively as a commitment to help “those who have helped us.” While the Afghan program is ongoing — with roughly 2,300 applicants currently going through the visa process — the final allotment of visas for Iraqis was in 2014. Current Iraqi translators that are serving alongside the 5,000 U.S. forces in Iraq fighting Daesh, also known as ISIS and ISIL, still can apply for visas, as there are more than 1,000 still available. As of June 2016, more than 800 applicants and their families are awaiting Iraqi special immigrant visas, according to recent State Department data.Once some restrictions are eased following Trump’s temporary ban on refugees, priority for visas would be given to those claiming religious persecution, “provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual’s country of nationality,” according to the proposed order.