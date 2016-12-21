Trumps sons drop charity pitch offering a meeting with their dad for $1 million

WASHINGTON—Donald Trump’s children may see his move to the White House as a way to raise money for their favourite causes.Two recent fundraising pitches featuring the incoming first family were meant to benefit charities, but they also raised questions among ethics experts that the Trumps might be inappropriately selling access.Last week, Eric Trump tried auctioning a coffee date with his sister Ivanka to raise money for a children’s hospital. Now, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are part of a venture that initially offered a private reception with their father during inauguration weekend in exchange for $1 million donations that would go to conservation charities. Some of those contributors could later go hunting or fishing with one or both of the sons, the invitation promised.These events are dissolving as quickly as they become public, suggesting the family is learning on the fly what’s acceptable.Trump aides say the Trump family has been focused on resolving the perception of conflicts when it comes to Trump’s business; how to handle their charitable endeavours has been a secondary concern. But in light of recent events, the Trump team is looking more quickly for solutions, said a Trump transition official, speaking on condition of anonymity to share internal discussions.Article Continued BelowEric Trump cancelled the coffee with Ivanka after The New York Times reported that some of the bidders were doing so to gain insight about the Trump administration.Hope Hicks, a Trump spokeswoman, said the hunting and fishing events reflected “initial concepts that have not been approved or pursued by the Trump family.” She added that the sons “are not involved in any capacity. Additionally, the president-elect is not aware of the event or the details pertaining to it.”The two previous presidents, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, expressly forbade immediate family members from such fundraising activities to avoid the appearance of selling access.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx