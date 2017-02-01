Trumps Supreme Court pick announcement became a prime-time affair

NEW YORK—U.S. President Donald Trump’s past life as a television showman provided an irresistible comparison for the media covering his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.Trump’s announcement from the White House on Tuesday had a prime-time slot with broadcast and cable news networks all on hand, genuine suspense over the choice and, finally, the big reveal when Gorsuch and his wife, Louise, emerged from a doorway at the host’s — make that the president’s — request.“Was that a surprise?” Trump asked audience members and television viewers.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpSupreme Court nominations are usually not prime-time affairs and usually not surprises; a president’s selection typically leaks to the news media before the two people make it to the podium. Throughout Tuesday, however, anticipation built, with reporters primarily speculating it would be one of two men, Colorado’s Gorsuch and Pennsylvania Judge Thomas Hardiman.Article Continued BelowCNN's Jim Acosta had hyped the event as “reality television meets the Potomac.” (Chip Somodevilla/GETTY IMAGES) CNN’s Jim Acosta hyped the event as “reality television meets the Potomac.” CNN took a chance moment before the announcement, correctly predicting Gorsuch.“High drama all day as the president and his team ratcheted up the suspense,” NBC’s Lester Holt said as that network cast aside its traditional prime-time fare for the announcement.“We’ve never seen anything like this,” said ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.