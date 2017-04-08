Trumps Syria strike intensifies tensions with Russia, highlights questions of his foreign policy

WASHINGTON—Tensions between the United States and Russia intensified Friday following Donald Trump’s strike on a Syrian airbase, with Vladimir Putin’s administration warning that the risk of a confrontation in Syria had “significantly increased.” Trump basked in a chorus of support from U.S. lawmakers and from allies around the world, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But the president’s decision to respond to a Syrian chemical attack with a hail of American cruise missiles prompted Russia to pledge to fortify Syria’s air defences and to suspend an agreement designed to prevent inadvertent clashes with the U.S. over Syrian territory.“We strongly condemn the illegitimate actions by the U.S. The consequences of this for regional and international stability could be extremely serious,” Russian Deputy Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said at the UN Security Council.Trump did not offer further explanation for his sudden change of heart about attacking the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad, the type of intervention he castigated on the campaign trail. His team signalled Friday that the attack was intended as a one-time deterrence message to Assad, over chemical weapons in particular, rather than the beginning of a broad military campaign—but also left the door open for future strikes.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpArticle Continued Below“The United States took a very measured step last night. We are prepared to do more. But we hope that will not be necessary,” said Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN.It was unclear whether the attack had achieved a purpose other than warning Assad. The U.S. military said 58 of 59 missiles had hit their target, Russia said only 23 did. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a small group based in England, claimed that Syrian warplanes took off from the airbase on Friday.U.S. ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said America is "prepared to do more. But we hope that will not be necessary." (Drew Angerer) Trump acted so quickly, without seeking UN or congressional approval, that even some State Department officials were reported to be in the dark. But his decision was endorsed Friday by countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.