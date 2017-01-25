Trumps talk of seizing Iraqi oil ignores centuries-old U.S. precedent

WASHINGTON—No one knows how seriously to take President Donald Trump’s threat to seize Iraq’s oil.Doing so would involve extraordinary costs and risk confrontation with America’s best ground partner against the Daesh group, but the president told the CIA this weekend, “Maybe you’ll have another chance.”The recycled campaign comment is raising concerns about Trump’s understanding of the delicate Middle East politics involved in the U.S.-led effort against extremist groups. Trump has said he was opposed to the 2003 invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship. But on the campaign trail and again on Saturday, the day after his inauguration, he suggested the costly and deadly occupation of the country might have been offset somewhat if the United States had taken the country’s rich petroleum reserves.“To the victor belong the spoils,” Trump told members of the intelligence community, saying he first argued this case for “economic reasons.” He said it made sense as a counterterrorism approach to defeating the Daesh group, also known as ISIS or ISIL, “because that’s where they made their money in the first place.”“So we should have kept the oil,” he said. “But, OK, maybe you’ll have another chance.”Article Continued BelowThe statement ignores the precedent of hundreds of years of American history and presidents who have tended to pour money and aid back into countries the United States has fought in major wars. The U.S. still has troops in Germany and Japan, with the permission of those nations, but did not take possession of their natural resources. And taking Iraq’s reserves, the world’s fifth largest, would require an immense investment of resources and manpower in a country that the United States couldn’t quell after spending more than $2 trillion and deploying at one point more than 170,000 troops.U.S. enemies and friends would oppose the move. While Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has accepted U.S. help to retake Daesh-held territory in his country, he has repeatedly asserted Iraqi sovereignty. He said of Trump’s oil vow in November, “I am going to judge him by what he does later.”Asked about the matter Monday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer stressed Trump’s economic argument.