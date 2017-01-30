Trumps team keeps justifying his Muslim ban by citing terror attacks it couldnt have prevented

WASHINGTON—U.S. President Donald Trump first pitched a ban on Muslims more than a year ago, proposing it in the wake of the terrorist attacked in San Bernardino, California, in December 2015. He revived the idea after the Orlando club massacre last summer. And when Trump announced Friday that he was suspending travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, his order mentioned the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks three times.No one involved in those attacks was born in the countries Trump’s order included. Even as Trump’s aides tried to defend the banned amid its chaotic rollout over the weekend, they continued pointing to some of those attacks, including some carried out by people born in the United States.The list of countries the ban affects also did not include countries where people behind several other attacks in recent years — along with high-profile plots that were not carried out — were born.Trump’s ban, which also temporarily halted refugee resettlement and sent shock waves around the globe, followed through on a campaign pledge he said is necessary to keep the country safe.In his order signed Friday, Trump noted that “numerous foreign-born individuals have been convicted or implicated in terrorism-related crimes since Sept. 11, 2001.” Yet the list of countries included in the ban — Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya — leaves out countries tied to extremist attackers or plots.Article Continued BelowSomalia, birthplace of Abdul Razak Ali Artan, the college student who drove his car into a crowd and then stabbed and slashed people in a spree that injured 11 at Ohio State University in November, is included. (Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, claimed Artan was acting as its “soldier” in the attack, which happened just weeks after Trump’s election. Trump visited with the victims.)Pakistan — birthplace of Faisal Shahzad, the attempted Times Square bomber, and Najibullah Zazi, a man who plotted to bomb New York’s subway system — is not included. Nor is Kuwait, birthplace of Mohammad Youssef Abdulazeez, the gunman who killed four Marines in Chattanooga, Tennessee.“The ban is less about national security and more about advancing a world view based on religious and racial exclusion,” J.M. Berger, a fellow with the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism at The Hague and co-author of ISIS: The State of Terror, wrote in an email Sunday. “It’s not likely to make us safer, and it is far more likely to help our real enemies, ISIS and Al Qaeda. We don’t do ourselves any favours when we make their talking points into reality.”