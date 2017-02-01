Trumps travel ban has some students, researchers looking to Canada

VANCOUVER—When Aref Bolandnazar flew home to New York after visiting family in Iran, he didn’t think to say a tearful goodbye to his wife — after all, she was just supposed to stay an extra week before returning to the United States.But that was 10 days ago, and Bolandnazar hasn’t seen his wife since. When Roya Arabloodariche tried to check in at an Iranian airport on Saturday, she was told she could not enter the U.S. due to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.“Our future was destroyed immediately,” said Bolandnazar.They are Iranian citizens who both hold advanced degrees from the University of British Columbia. The pair obtained visas to live in New York while Bolandnazar completes his finance and economics PhD at Columbia University.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpArticle Continued BelowArabloodariche, an electrical engineer, had hoped to get her green card and work in the United States. Now, Bolandnazar, 29, said he expects them both to pursue their academic and career goals elsewhere — ideally in Canada.The husband and wife are just two members of the academic community in North America who have been hurt by the order signed by Trump to ban entry of citizens for 90 days from seven majority-Muslim countries.▶A Pennsylvania couple says their Syrian relatives were denied entrance to the United States on Saturday although they had visas in hand after a 13-year effort following President Donald Trump's travel ban on refugees.(The Associated Press)Universities Canada, which represents 97 universities across the country, said the immigration ban is already having a “real, immediate and profound” impact on research partnerships, international students, academic conference participation and field visits, as well as family relationships.