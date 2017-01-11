Trump's Twitter Calls #GoldenShowers BuzzFeed Report, Video Story And 4Chan Buzz 'Fake News'

There’s a reason the following terms are trending on Twitter — including terms like “#goldenshowers 4chan” and “#goldenshowers Trump BuzzFeed” as well as “#goldenshowers video” or even folks searching for “#goldenshowers Donald Trump” and the “#goldenshowers story” that everyone is buzzing about on Tuesday, January 10. Even a Modern Family writer and producer has been brought into the drama with the “#goldenshowers Danny Zuker” hashtag due to his seeming prescience with the whole golden showers storyline. Only bested for a time by terms searching for information about President Obama’s farewell speech, the terms surrounding Trump and alleged golden showers are ruling the roost. Even President-elect Trump himself has weighed in on the golden showers story by BuzzFeed, as seen in the below tweet, wherein Trump called the report “fake news,” using a #fakenews hashtag. ‘BuzzFeed Runs Unverifiable Trump-Russia Claims’ #FakeNews https://t.co/d6daCFZHNh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017 The main thrust of the Trump Intelligence Allegations making the rounds include the below passage that includes a reference to golden showers and Trump. “However, there were other aspects to TRUMP’s engagement with the Russian authorities. One which had borne fruit for them was to exploit personal obsessions and sexual perversion in order to obtain suitable ‘kompromat’ [compromising material] on him. According to Source D, where s/he had been present, (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and whom he hated had stayed on one other…trips to Russia, and…the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him. The hotel was known to be under FSE control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to.” Therefore, as a result of such a shocking allegation, tons of tweets about golden showers on Twitter have sent #goldenshowers to the trending list on Twitter. Jokes about Trump and golden showers would soon follow. One person quipped that the salacious allegations about urination surrounding Trump gives a whole new meaning to the “trumped-up trickle down” theory that Hillary Clinton accused Trump of employing. This is why #GoldenShowers is trending right now https://t.co/jxK8grrfZz — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 11, 2017 Others joked about hoping the alleged Trump golden showers video would be “leaked” online. As singer R. Kelly discovered years ago, once golden showers are associated with a person’s name, it’s hard to shake the golden showers image, as reported by SF Gate. Also, the fact that Trump’s hair has a golden hue, along with orange tones to his suntanned skin, another opportunity to associate golden things with Trump is being renewed. I have never been to Prague in my life. #fakenews pic.twitter.com/CMil9Rha3D — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 11, 2017 Meanwhile, Trump is busy on Twitter denying the reports published by BuzzFeed in the article titled “These Reports Allege Trump Has Deep Ties To Russia.” The article, which links to a 35-page report, has gotten more than one million views since being published. The report was put together by a previous British intelligence official, and contains unverified accusations that Russia has sordid information — including the golden showers accusations — against Trump. Libs fell for #GoldenShowers just as #FakeNews & CIA cucks did.

4chan trolled them all, & they bought it without question!???????????? pic.twitter.com/2cONiiRm5d — Andrew Keith (@AndrewKH85) January 11, 2017 In the wake of the leaked report, a golden wave of tweets have emerged — including folks who support Trump who are tweeting about other folks who they allege might know more about golden showers than Trump. Others are begging for the alleged Trump golden showers video to be released online. Yet and still others are busy using Photoshop and video editing software to place Trump’s face on numerous scenes that are related to golden showers from famous TV show skits and such. As seen in the top photo above, Trump spoke at his campaign rally, on Saturday, October 29, 2016, in Golden, Colorado. However, on Tuesday, the salacious allegations of Trump and golden showers left people asking Google for more information about the topic — and left Trump tweeting against the golden showers accusations. Jokes about Trump and golden showers have folks quipping that it may surpass Nixon’s “water-gate” scandal. [Featured Image by Brennan Linsley/AP Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx