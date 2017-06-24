Tsunamis on the Great Lakes? Researchers are looking into it

May 27, 2012 was an unusually hot and sticky spring day. A severe thunderstorm rumbled over London and south across Lake Erie toward Ohio just after 1 p.m.The mercury topped out at 31C and skies quickly cleared. Beaches near Cleveland came alive with sun-seekers and swimmers. It was the Memorial Day long weekend.But by late afternoon the weather office was fielding urgent telephone calls from alarmed citizens.“People saw three seven-foot waves, out of nowhere,” says Eric Anderson, an oceanographer with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Ann Arbor, Mich.A trio of swimmers in Madison, 40 minutes east of Cleveland, was swept almost a kilometre into the lake and later rescued. A marina was swamped.Article Continued BelowThese were no ordinary waves. They were a type of tsunami known as a meteotsunami.Anderson was one of 25 experts who met this week at the University of Michigan Co-operative for Great Lakes Research to devise an early-warning system for the planet’s largest fresh water system, which has 16,000 kilometres of coastline.“The risk is always higher if you have not prepared for anything,” says Chin Wu, an engineering professor at the University of Wisconsin.