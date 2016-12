TTC board to review policy after controversy over Tibet ad

The TTC board has voted to review its advertising policy after members of Toronto’s Tibetan community accused the transit agency of running racist posters on the subway system. The board made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday after hearing from several Tibetan residents, who said the ads from the China National Tourist Office were an attempt to erase their culture and legitimize the oppression of their people.The board’s decision didn’t go nearly far enough for Sonam Chokey, national director of Students for a Free Tibet Canada. She said she was “very disappointed” that TTC commissioners didn’t agree to remove the ads and apologize to the Tibetan community. “There’s a difference between free speech and hate speech. What a lot of Tibetans are feeling about this is it’s falling into the category of hate speech,” she said of the ad. Roughly 200 of the posters have run on the subway since Nov. 28 and are scheduled to be taken down on Friday. Article Continued BelowThe ads contrast two images of Tibet: one that shows a cluster of tents in a bleak mountain valley, and another that depicts a modern city in the same mountain setting. The accompanying caption is “Old Culture, New Tibet.” Chokey said the ads portray traditional Tibetan culture as backwards and undeveloped. The China National Tourist Office said they’re intended to show a Tibet that “enjoys both tradition and modernity.”In accordance with TTC policy, an agency working group reviewed the ad after receiving more than five complaints about it, but determined it didn’t violate any laws or internal policies.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx