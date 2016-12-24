TTC criticized for removing printed bus schedules

The TTC’s decision to remove printed schedules from bus and streetcar stops is being criticized by some riders who say that the move is unfair to older and low-income transit users. In September the TTC started replacing its printed schedules with signs listing the transit agency’s social-media web pages and phone numbers, and directing customers to plan their trips using third-party smartphone apps. East York resident Justin Van Dette says the plan puts many customers at a disadvantage. “I think it’s just really, really bad customer service,” he said. Van Dette said he became concerned last month after an older woman waiting for a bus outside the East York Civic Centre asked him to look up the bus schedule for her on his phone. “It was a very cold day,” he said. “She said to me she didn’t own a cellphone. She asked if I could help.”Article Continued Below“I thought as I was walking away, that is very short-sighted. There’s a segment of the population that use transit every day — seniors, people living in poverty, those on fixed incomes — who don’t have these things that I have on my hip — cellphones,” he said. “And I think that’s wrong. Transit is supposed to be for everybody.”Van Dette, who has a background in political work and community organizing, has launched an online petition that includes a demand to bring back the printed schedules.

