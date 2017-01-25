TTC gets money for drug testing, but not subway safety plan

The head of the TTC worker’s union is criticizing a decision by a city committee to add money to this year’s budget to pay for random drug testing of transit employees, while at the same time declining to fund new subway reliability and track safety programs. As part of an omnibus motion on the city’s 2017 spending plan, councillors on the budget committee voted Tuesday to fund two items that the TTC requested but were originally left out of the agency’s preliminary budget. Read more:TTC ridership flatlines, officials warn agency may not meet 2017 goalTTC blames service cuts on streetcar delaysArticle Continued BelowTTC urged to use cameras to catch drivers who pass streetcars taking on ridersThe committee agreed to spend $1.3 million on the controversial drug testing plan, and $98,000 to employ additional transit enforcement officers. However, there are still $4.4 million worth of “new and enhanced” services that TTC staff requested but remain unfunded. They include $1.2 million to improve signal, track, and power reliability on the subway system, a program that TTC staff say addresses “safety critical systems.”

