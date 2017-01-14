TTC plans 35 subway closures this year

The TTC has cut down on the number of subway closures it will need this year, but parts of the system will still be out of service on most weekends in 2017. The transit agency has scheduled 35 closures between now and Dec. 3, according to a presentation that will go before the TTC board next Wednesday. That’s fewer than the 38 scheduled shutdowns in 2016. About half of the stoppages, or 18, will affect Line 1 (Yonge-University-Spadina), while portions of Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) will be closed eight times, Line 3 (Scarborough RT) three times, and Line 4 (Sheppard) just once. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green acknowledged that the closures frustrate customers, but he said they allow the transit agency to perform critical upgrades to the subway system. The TTC also performs work overnight, but shutting down the subway over a single weekend allows crews to do the equivalent of five weeks of overnight work, he said. “It’s inconvenient for our customers, but it’s necessary work. We’re trying to modernize the system.” Article Continued BelowWork the TTC completed during last year’s closures included replacing more than 5,000 metres of rail, installing 180,000 metres of signal cabling, and performing major maintenance on eight rail crossovers.Many of the closures this year are necessary for the TTC to implement an automatic train control (ATC) signalling system on Line 1, which will allow the agency to run more trains at higher speeds and with more reliable travel times. Eight of the Line 1 closures are for commissioning and testing ATC, and three more are for trial runs of the system. In those 11 cases, the line will be shut from St. George to Downsview.The TTC plans to have ATC operational on portions of Line 1 by the time subway extension to York opens at the end of the year.

