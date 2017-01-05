TTC store a hit over the holidays

The TTC’s new online shop did brisk business over the holidays. According to TTC spokesperson Brad Ross the online store, which relaunched with an expanded range of products on Nov. 28, sold $60,000 worth of merchandise in its first month in operation.Ross said the TTC considers the revamped website a success. “People want the TTC to succeed and they’re super excited to have TTC products they didn’t have before,” he said. The transit agency only gets to pocket a portion of the proceeds from retail sales, however. The store is operated by a company called SVS Marketing, which takes a cut of the profits in exchange for sourcing products, shipping orders, and collecting payment. Ross said he couldn’t reveal how the revenue was split between the TTC and SVS because it was propriety information for the marketing firm. But the transit commission plans to publicly report its revenues from the store in December, once it’s been in operation for a full year. Article Continued BelowThe TTC’s retail revenues won’t amount to more than a drop in the bucket for the transit agency, which has an annual operating budget of $1.9 billion.But the TTC is hoping that the shop helps in its ongoing efforts to improve its reputation among the public. “It’s about supporting the brand and supporting all the work we’re doing,” Ross said. “It’s an important part of keeping the TTC relevant in the 21st century.”That may be the goal, but the online shop also proved fodder for some of the transit agency’s more sardonic critics. Soon after the revamped shop launched, it inspired a parody website peddling “relatable transit merch” that highlights the sometimes frustrating experience of riding the TTC. Items for sale on the Not In Service website include buttons that say “Expect Delays All Ways” and shirts immortalizing garbled subway disruption announcements.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx