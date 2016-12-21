TTC to use undercover officers to catch fare cheats

You never know who you’re going to sit next to on the TTC. But as of this week, your seatmate could be an undercover transit officer watching to make sure you’ve paid your fare. In an effort to push down fare evasion rates, the TTC has given the green light to a plan to use plainclothes special constables to help nab fare cheats on streetcars. Chief Special Const. Mark Cousins, head of the TTC’s transit enforcement unit, said in an interview the covert enforcement officers won’t be engaged in “undercover drug takedown stuff,” but will be there to point out people who haven’t paid to the TTC’s uniformed fare inspectors. The inspectors will still be responsible for writing tickets.Cousins wouldn’t say how many undercover constables will be deployed, or when they’ll start. “As a riding customer I’d just assume that they’re out there right now. So continue to pay your fares, and we’ll go from there,” he said.According to a report that went before the TTC board on Tuesday, the streetcar network had a fare evasion rate of about 2.7 per cent during the first six months of 2016. That’s above the industry standard of 2 per cent.Article Continued BelowCousins said plainclothes constables will be instrumental in catching passengers who only pay when they see an inspector coming. “So that when a fare inspector boards and you say, well I’ve been trying to pay but I couldn’t figure out how, or here’s my token and I was going to go deposit it, the undercover person can say, actually I’ve been riding with her for seven stops she never got out of her seat, she never made an attempt. She gets a ticket,” he explained.Under the Provincial Offences Act, the fine for riding the TTC without paying is $235.

