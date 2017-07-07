TTC urged to look elsewhere for new streetcars after Bombardier delay

Toronto’s deputy mayor wants the TTC to seek out other potential suppliers for the agency’s next streetcar purchase, following repeated production delays to the current order from Bombardier.In a motion going before the TTC board on Wednesday, Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong, who is also a TTC commissioner, requests that the agency “conduct a market sounding and prequalification process” to determine whether there are other companies interested in bidding on future contracts for light rail vehicles. The current $1-billion order from Bombardier is for 204 streetcars, with an option to purchase an additional 60 vehicles. The option is estimated to cost $361 million, and is currently not funded in the TTC’s budget. Under the terms of the Bombardier deal the option is supposed to be exercised by the time the 60th car of the order is delivered, which will happen in November if the Quebec-based company sticks to its latest revised production schedule. “We may or may not exercise that option. But our current provider, Bombardier, has a less than outstanding record of delivery,” said Minnan-Wong in an interview. Article Continued BelowHe said seeking out other potential suppliers now “gives us the opportunity to make an informed, educated choice.” He warned that if the TTC doesn’t test the market early, “we could be in a situation where the commission might say, we don’t have time to go out to the marketplace to see if there are other companies out there.” TTC CEO Andy Byford said he supports Minnan-Wong’s motion. “I think it makes sense to keep our options open,” he said.Byford said that despite cooling ridership growth, the agency still expects it will need the extra cars to cope with future transit demand. The additional 60 vehicles would increase the capacity of the TTC’s streetcar network by 70 per cent compared to the old vehicle fleet.