TTC urged to use cameras to catch drivers who pass streetcars taking on riders

A city councillor is urging the TTC to use cameras to nab drivers who blow past open streetcar doors. Councillor Mike Layton, who represents Ward 19 (Trinity-Spadina), took to Twitter on Tuesday to call on the TTC to look into the idea, which he said would work similar to red light cameras. In an interview, Layton said that he became frustrated on his walk to work Tuesday morning when he saw a driver speed past a stopped streetcar. “I think it’s a serious problem,” he said. “Ask anyone getting off a streetcar whether or not they think that enough’s being done to protect them from cars going by and I think it will be quite clear that most people agree that there’s not.”Article Continued BelowUnder the provincial Highway Traffic Act, it’s illegal for cyclists or drivers to come within two metres of streetcar doors while the transit vehicle is loading or unloading passengers. The penalty is a $110 fine and three demerit points, according to the Toronto Police. Layton said drivers often violate the law and police can’t be expected to be on the scene to catch every offender. A spokesperson for the Toronto Police couldn’t immediately provide statistics on how often drivers illegally pass streetcars.

