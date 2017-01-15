Tugboats finally free stranded tanker off Cape Breton coast

SYDNEY, N.S.—A tanker that ran aground off the coast of Cape Breton, N.S, has returned to port after being stuck in shallow water for a week.The coast guard and salvage crews freed the Arca 1 from a bay near Little Pond, N.S. on Sunday.Read more: More powerful tug to be used to move tanker grounded off Cape BretonKeith Laidlaw, a coast guard senior response officer, said it took more than 100 people, several government agencies, harbour authorities, salvage company McKeil Marine and resources from across the Atlantic region to free the 53-metre vessel.“We had a tanker here that ran aground. Not very often are they recovered within a week.” Laidlaw said at a technical briefing Sunday. “The work was done safely and . . . proficiently. There were no lives lost, no injuries and no harm to the environment.”Article Continued BelowAround 150 locals looked on as high tides lifted the ship from the seabed, according to a coast guard spokesperson who was at the scene.Laidlaw said salvage crews drained 300 tonnes of ballast water to float the ship, Boag said, allowing it to be pulled into deeper waters. He said tests haven’t shown any evidence of pollution around the vessel and the nine tonnes of fuel on board are secure. There didn’t appear to be any damage to the hull, officials said.The ship has been “completely secured” at dock in Sydney Harbour, Laidlaw said, however, a containment boom has been placed around the vessel as a precaution.

