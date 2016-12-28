Turkey, Russia agree on Syria ceasefire plan, report says

BEIRUT—Turkey and Russia are discussing the contours of a broader Syrian ceasefire after brokering the deal that evacuated rebel-held eastern Aleppo earlier month, Syrian opposition factions said Wednesday.Several rebel groups say they are withholding their approval of any agreement until they receive more details.An official with one of the factions told The Associated Press that Russian and Turkish officials were debating a ceasefire proposal that would encompass the whole of Syria. He spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were ongoing.Rebels have opposed previous proposals that would allow the government to continue its offensives around the outskirts of the capital, Damascus.Turkey’s Anadolu Agency said Wednesday morning that Ankara and Moscow had reached an agreement, and Turkish media reports quoted Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying that a lasting cease-fire and political solution in Syria are “close.” But no details were announced, and there was no confirmation from state officials.Article Continued BelowThe Syrian opposition official said factions were holding vigorous discussions over the possibilities. Another official with a different group said the proposal has not been formally presented to the opposition.“It is difficult to accept or refuse the matter before we look at the details, of course,” said the official, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity so as not to prejudge intra-opposition talks.Previous attempts at enforcing a nationwide cease-fire in Syria have failed, but the recent warming of ties between Russia and Turkey, who provide crucial support to opposing sides of the civil war, may prove to be a game changer.

