Turkey scolds Cyprus, says UN talks are the last chance for reunification

NICOSIA, CYPRUS—Turkey’s foreign minister on Thursday scolded Greece and Greek Cypriots to “wake up from their dream” that Ankara will withdraw all of its troops from Cyprus and give up military rights there as part of any deal to reunify the ethnically divided island.Turkish troops and security “guarantees” are at the core of United Nations-sponsored negotiations between Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci now underway in Switzerland.The top diplomats from the island’s ‘guarantors’ — Turkey, Greece and Britain — also are participating in the talks, which Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned Thursday were the last chance for Cyprus’ reunification.“This is the final conference. We cannot be negotiating these issues in this way forever,” Cavusoglu told reporters at his hotel in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.At the same time, he strongly rejected one of the top terms sought by Anastasiades and Greece: removal of the more than 35,000 troops Turkey keeps in the island’s breakaway northern third.Article Continued Below“That is their dream. They should wake up from this dream and they should abandon this dream,” said Cavusoglu, adding that Greek and Greek Cypriot negotiators should come up with “more reasonable proposals.”Turkey has kept its soldiers deployed in the island’s Turkish Cypriot north since 1974 when it invaded after a coup led by supporters of union with Greece. Ankara invoked military intervention rights accorded to the ‘guarantors’ under Cyprus’ 1960 constitution to initiate the military action.Greek Cypriots see the troops as a threat and want them to leave as part of any deal reunifying the island as a federation. They also want the military intervention rights of Turkey, Greece and Britain rescinded.