Turkish anti-terror police conduct more raids in hunt for nightclub attacker

ISTANBUL—Police on Thursday conducted more raids in their hunt for the gunman that killed 39 people including a Canadian at an Istanbul nightclub, detaining several people at a housing complex in the city’s outskirts, the state-run news agency reported.Anadolu Agency said gendarmerie police and special operations teams conducted raids in the Silivri district, detaining an undisclosed number of people from China’s Muslim Uighur community. The report said that those rounded up were suspected of “aiding and abetting” the gunman.At least 39 other people — including 11 women — are already in custody over suspected links to the attack on Istanbul’s upscale Reina nightclub during New Year’s celebrations.The Daesh group has claimed responsibility for the massacre, saying it was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria. Most of the victims of the attack were foreigners from the Middle East.They included Alaa Al-Muhandis, a Milton mother of two.Article Continued BelowThe government says the gunman, who reportedly escaped in a taxi, has been identified but authorities haven’t revealed his name. Turkish media have widely published images of the suspect, including a selfie video filmed at Istanbul’s Taksim Square.▶Turkish media ran a selfie video of the suspected gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub. The suspect has not been identified. However, security experts tell Turkish media that the man operated like a professional assassin.(The Associated Press)Sabah newspaper, which is close to the government, said the suspect is a Kyrgyz national who was born in 1988.Security has been tightened around Istanbul and at border crossings and airports to prevent him from fleeing Turkey.

