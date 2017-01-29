Turnabout could take toll on Kathleen Wynnes relationship with John Tory

Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government assured Mayor John Tory that Toronto would get toll-enabling regulations plus a doubling of the gas tax, according to people involved in talks before Wynne yanked tolls off the table.Officials and politicians involved in the city-provincial discussions say Tory knew the premier was facing a “rough ride” from her 905-belt MPPs, but he felt blindsided by a phone call from Wynne to say she would not pass regulations allowing Toronto to toll the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway once the SmartTrack and Regional Express Rail lines are built.“I would describe the mayor’s reaction as shocked and disappointed,” said a city official who was with Tory when he got the call on Jan. 18 and, like others involved who spoke to the Star, agreed to describe the four-month, behind-the-scenes toll talks only on condition of anonymity. Wynne’s public announcement nine days later of a gas tax windfall for all Ontario municipalities, but no tolls for Toronto, sparked joy in communities around Toronto and hammered a wedge into the previously cosy political relationship between Ontario’s premier and Toronto’s mayor. READ MORE:Article Continued BelowTory challenges Wynne’s leadership after she rejects road tollsHow Premier Wynne betrayed Mayor Tory on road tolls: CohnWynne stopping Tory’s plan for tolls on DVP, Gardiner