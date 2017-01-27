OTTAWA—Among The Public Policy Forum released a study Thursday that examined the challenges facing Canada’s media industry and made 12 recommendations to ease the crisis, including:The government should devote $100 million to create an arm’s length, independent agency called the Future of Journalism and Democracy Fund. With another $300 million to $400 million per year from proposed tax law changes, the fund would invest in digital news innovation and civic journalism, with a focus on start-ups, local level outlets, and indigenous operations. The fund would spend $2 million per year on a sub-agency to study the relationship between the media and democracy, and the distribution of fake news in Canada.Read more: Politicians guiding journalism? No, thanks: Paul WellsArticle Continued BelowTrump’s chief strategist calls media ‘the opposition,’ says it should ‘keep its mouth shut’Media cuts are a threat to Canadian democracy, new report warnsPeople trust news but don’t want to pay for it, report says