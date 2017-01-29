Twitter Speaks Out Against Trump's Immigration Actions

It seems even Twitter, Donald Trump’s favorite means of communication, has gone against him over his recent orders barring Muslim immigrants and refugees from entering the United States. Many organizations and groups have protested President Trump’s decision to sign the executive order on Friday, temporarily barring immigrants (from seven Muslim countries) and refugees from entering the country. President Trump said that this particular order was designed to prohibit radical terrorists from entering the United States. But the decision also consequently puts a temporary blanket ban for any refugee trying to enter the United States of America. Twitter posted this on their official account: Twitter is built by immigrants of all religions. We stand for and with them, always. — Twitter (@Twitter) January 29, 2017 Trump says that his latest order will prohibit radical terrorists from entering the country. [Image by Praziz/Shutterstock] Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, also posted a series of tweets on his personal account, denouncing the President’s decision. The Executive Order’s humanitarian and economic impact is real and upsetting. We benefit from what refugees and immigrants bring to the U.S. https://t.co/HdwVGzIECt — jack (@jack) January 28, 2017 11% of Syrian immigrants to the U.S. are business owners, more than triple that of U.S.-born business owners https://t.co/cU9UMKcG4r — jack (@jack) January 28, 2017 Trump has made Twitter his favorite means of communication from the start of his election campaign. Given Twitter’s open disapproval of Trump’s recent decision, this raises the question of whether Twitter will consider blocking “@realDonaldTrump”, Trump’s official twitter handle, if Trump’s policy will ban Twitter employees from working in the United States. Jack Dorsey had previously described his feeling about Donald Trump as “Complicated”. Instead, he discreetly diverted to stating that the election had put Twitter on the spotlight. “I feel very proud of the role of the service and what it stands for. It’s had such a spotlight on it through his usage and through the election.” Trump’s decision has faced a lot of backlash from leaders of the tech industry, with the likes of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lyft CEO Logan Green, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, among others, expressing their disapproval of President Trump’s Refugee Ban and Immigration Restriction. President Donald Trump signed the controversial order on Friday, January 27. [Image by Pool/Getty Images] Many have criticized Trump’s decision for being biased against Muslims. A vocal critic of the president’s decision to bar Muslim immigrants has been former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. Albright, who came to the U.S. with her family as a refugee from Czechoslovakia in 1948, fleeing persecution by the Communist government, points out that “by specifically targeting Muslim-majority countries for these immigration bans, and by expressing a clear preference for refugees who are religious minorities,” there was no question that Trump’s order was biased against Muslims. “And when one faith is targeted, it puts us all at risk.” Trump signed the decision to indefinitely bar all Syrian Refugees from entering the U.S. He also put a 120-day bar on refugees from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. No visa will be issued to citizens of these Muslim-majority countries for the next 30 days. Trump called this decision “a measure to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of America,” explicitly specifying, “We don’t want them here.” Trump paid homage to the victims of the September 11 attacks, dedicating this decision to them. “We don’t want to admit the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those that support our country and love, deeply, our people.” I promise that our administration will ALWAYS have your back. We will ALWAYS be with you! pic.twitter.com/D0aOWhOH4X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017 President Trump also signed an executive order on Friday for rebuilding the military, according to Trump, “to build new planes, new ships, tools and resources.” Trump justified his decision with the following statement. “As we prepare our budget request for Congress, our military strength will be questioned by no one and neither will our dedication to peace. And we do want peace.” [Featured Image by rvlsoft/Shutterstock]