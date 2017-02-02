Two arrested after historic child abuse incident

Police have arrested two people after they allegedly made arrangements with a child’s parents to sexually abuse a child over a decade ago in London, ON.The arrangement was made online about 12 to 14 years ago between the two men and the child’s parents, police said in a news release Thursday afternoon.The two men then attended an address in London to assault the child.After beginning the investigation in 2016, police say they arrested Martin Galloway, 56, of London on Jan. 25 of this year.Galloway was known online under the aliases “Scotdom,” “Mr. Scotdom,” and worked with the email “Scotdom@hotmail.com ” police say.Article Continued BelowOn Wednesday, Jacquelyn Laronde, 46, of Kingston, was also arrested.Laronde was known as “lfesavr@hotmail.com ” online. At the time of the alleged assault, she was known as Sean O’Toole, police say.Both have been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.