Two confirmed norovirus cases among Humber outbreak

Results from two sick students pointed to norovirus as the culprit for the outbreak at Humber College, Toronto Public Health confirmed."The symptoms and the laboratory results all do point to norovirus being the cause of this outbreak, but we do have additional lab testing underway from other students who were ill that will get us additional evidence," Finkelstein said.The total number of ill students had risen to 220, said Toronto Public Health spokesman Dr. Michael Finkelstein, but the worst appears to be over.By Monday morning, 75 per cent of students who were ill have now reported that they feel better, according to a press release from Humber.Humber staff said they were "working diligently" to ensure that the illness does not spread further. Over the weekend high-touch and common areas in the North Campus were cleaned with "products specifically designed to kill norovirus."A nursing station was also set up in residence in case students require medical attention. The station will remain open "until no longer needed," according to the press release. Food inside the residence is also being thrown out as a precaution."As a precaution, we have disposed of all open food from last week (including any items that are not packaged or sealed). Self-serve food, such as salad bar items, are not available for the time being," the release said.Dr. Finkelstein said because norovirus outbreaks can sometimes spread through contaminated food, Toronto Public Health is also testing the residence's food supply.