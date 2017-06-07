Two freed circus lions suffer absolute tragedy after being killed by poachers

Last year, the Emoya Big Cat Sanctuary welcomed 33 new lions to its arid expanse in northern South Africa. The arrivals, all former circus performers in Peru and Colombia, had been flown across the globe to live out their lives in a habitat foreign to them but natural to their species. Among them were Jose and Liso, two middle-aged cats that were given a shared enclosure because they seemed to adore each other.The pair’s refuge was short-lived. Last week, poachers breached fences and evaded armed guards, then fatally poisoned Jose and Liso, skinned them and removed their heads, tails and paws.“These two animals, who suffered so much, had the good life snatched away from them,” said Tim Phillips, vice president of Animal Defenders International, the group that negotiated the release of all 33 lions and co-ordinated their flight to South Africa. “It’s an absolute tragedy.”Read more:What it looks like when circus lions get a new beginningPhilips said the lions had been baited, but there was no indication that they were specifically targeted. He emphasized that, contrary to some reports, a veterinarian’s examination indicated that they had died quickly and had not been skinned alive, “which is a small relief in a horrible situation where nothing is good.”Article Continued BelowThe crime, which is still being investigated by South African authorities, was a shocking end for two animals that had literally come very far in life. Wildlife conservation organizations say it also signals a possible new threat to African lions both captive and wild: an increasing demand in some Asian countries for the animals’ bones and other body parts.Poaching of African elephants and rhinoceroses, sometimes in sanctuaries, already has reached crisis proportions. But a sharp drop in the lion population, which has plummeted over the decades to about 20,000 animals, is mostly due to lost habitat, conflicts with humans and trophy hunting, experts say. There has always been some demand in Africa for lion skins and body parts for use in traditional ceremonies and rituals, but it has not been a major driver in the animals’ decline, said Luke Hunter, president and chief conservation officer of Panthera, a wild cat conservation organization.Yet amid an illegal trade crackdown in China, where tiger bones are used in “wines” falsely promoted as curative, lion bones “are now being used as proxies,” Hunter said. South Africa allows the export of skeletons and body parts of captive-bred lions, and a 2015 report by researchers at Oxford University, the University of Witwatersrand and the wildlife organization TRAFFIC found that skeleton exports rose from about 50 in 2008 to nearly 1,200 between 2009 and 2011, with most going to Asia. South Africa recently announced plans to increase its annual export quota to 800 skeletons.