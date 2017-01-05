Two men charged after boy shot dead at Pizza Pizza

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder, and two others are wanted in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy inside a Pizza Pizza in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.Search warrants were executed, leading to the arrests of two men. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for two other suspects wanted for first-degree murder.Det. Paul Worden said that it was an “act that was planned and deliberate” in a news conference on Thursday afternoon.On Oct. 16, Jarryl Hagley was eating with his friends at the pizza shop on Weston Rd. near Lawrence Ave. W. when gunmen entered and started shooting.The teenager was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital where he died shortly after. Article Continued BelowWinston Poyser, 24, and Shakiyl Shaw, 23, both from Toronto, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Thursday.Lenneil Shaw, 23, and Mohamed Ali Nur, 18, both from Toronto, are wanted for First-Degree Murder.“[I’m] hopeful that they’ll turn themselves in,” Worden said.

