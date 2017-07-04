Two Navy members involved in confrontation with Indigenous ceremony on Canada Day

HALIFAX—A spokesperson for the military has confirmed that two members of the Navy were involved in a confrontation at an Indigenous ceremony in Halifax on Canada Day.The servicemen are alleged to be among five men who showed up at a ceremony around a statue of Halifax’s controversial founder on Saturday.Organizer Rebecca Moore said dozens of people were gathered around the statue of Edward Cornwallis as British Columbia-native Chief Grizzly Mamma shaved her head in a ceremony to mourn the atrocities committed against Indigenous Peoples.Cornwallis, as governor of Nova Scotia, founded Halifax in 1749 and soon after issued a bounty on Mi’kmaq scalps in response to an attack on colonists.The group of men were clad in black polo shirts with yellow piping — one of them carrying a Red Ensign Flag — as they approached singing “God Save the Queen,” Moore said.Article Continued BelowThe Canadian Red Ensign, which bears the Union Jack in the corner, was the national flag until it was replaced by the Maple Leaf design in 1965.Moore said Chief Grizzly Mamma was in the middle of prayer when the men started approaching.“While we’re in ceremony, we’re still being oppressed,” she said in an interview Monday. “We were mourning for all of our people that have died and they came to disrespect us and dishonour us.”