Two presidents, two speeches, two Americas: Burman

As the Trump inauguration draws nearer, the changes that Americans are about to experience in their politics will be like night and day, literally. And that was evident with stunning clarity in the past week.On Tuesday evening, from the fabled South Side of Chicago where Barack Obama once worked as a community activist, the outgoing U.S. president gave an emotional farewell address to the nation.On Wednesday morning, from the opulent lobby of Donald Trump’s 58-storey New York skyscraper where Trump first launched his improbable candidacy, the incoming president held his first formal news conference since July.Obama’s speech was a soaring and hopeful appeal to Americans to “guard against a weakening of the values that make us who we are.” Trump’s news conference, in contrast, was a chaotic and angry exchange, with the American intelligence community accused of acting in a way “that Nazi Germany would have done.”So, as one chapter ends, and another begins, which vision of America — and whose legacy — will endure?Article Continued BelowFor the time being, there is little doubt how the majority of Americans feel. A Quinnipiac University poll published on Tuesday indicated that 55 per cent of voters approve of the job that Obama is doing as president, his best approval rating in seven years. In contrast, Trump’s approval rating as president-elect is only 37 per cent.But that was a poll, and the Nov. 8 election result is the only vote that ultimately counts. The election, of course, wasn’t nearly the “landslide” that Trump keeps claiming it was. His electoral-college margin over Hillary Clinton ranked only 46th among the 58 U.S. presidential elections in history. And he lost the popular vote to Clinton by nearly three million votes.This reflects how divided America has become, and undoubtedly will hamper Trump as he tries to push his controversial agenda, such as it is, into law. But that’s for another time.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx