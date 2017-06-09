Two Trudeaus, two ways of handling besieged presidents: Delacourt

Justin Trudeau was not even 3 years old when U.S. President Richard Nixon resigned over Watergate in 1974. So this isn’t a prime minister who learned at his father’s knee how to deal with American presidents under siege and scandal. Just as well, perhaps. If you go looking through the historical records for how Pierre Trudeau handled Nixon and Watergate, a somewhat surprising conversation turns up. In May 1973, Trudeau telephoned Nixon to offer some moral support and sympathy.“I wanted to phone you to tell you how distressed I was about all of this noise that is going on around the Watergate thing,” Pierre Trudeau says to Nixon.“As far as I’m concerned, the people here that I know, and certainly myself, have great confidence and respect, and amongst politicians we realize how an issue like this can be seized upon and distorted.”Article Continued BelowNixon then went on to talk about how friends sometimes do regrettable things for friends in politics and while things were tough, he expected to survive.The tape only turned up a few years ago. It’s a fascinating glimpse into how politicians, even those who don’t like each other (such as Nixon and Pierre Trudeau) can find common cause when necessary. In this case, it was the old no-one-really-understands-us form of political solidarity. Funny how things turn out. Pierre Trudeau would stay in politics for more than a decade after that telephone call, while Nixon would be gone within 14 months. More than 40 years later, however, a different Prime Minister Trudeau is forced to contend with a U.S. president also in the midst of a legal storm threatening his presidency — one that could turn out to be far more serious than Watergate.