U.K. acquires newly built apartments for tenants displaced by Grenfell Tower fire

LONDON—The British government has acquired newly built apartments that can be used to house some of the residents displaced by the horrific fire last week at a high-rise public housing complex, officials announced Wednesday.The 68 apartments are “all newly built social housing” located in the Kensington and Chelsea borough where the Grenfell Tower fire occurred, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said. They are part of a development that also includes luxury residences priced at more than $2.5 million. The blaze killed at least 79 people and displaced many more. The government is scrambling to find housing in the local area, which includes some of the most expensive real estate in London.Read more: Adele surprises London firefighters with cake after Grenfell Tower fireArticle Continued Below79 now believed to have died in Grenfell Tower fireGrenfell Tower building materials may have been illegal, U.K. ministers sayThe government said every displaced family will be re-housed locally and “the expectation” is that the 68 apartments will be used as permanent residences for some of the burned-out Grenfell Tower’s residents. The units are part of the upscale Kensington Row development.The burned-out shell of the Grenfell Tower block is seen behind terraced houses near the scene of the fire in North Kensington. (NIKLAS HALLE'N / AFP / GETTY IMAGES)