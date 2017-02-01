U.K. lawmakers to vote on bill triggering Mays Brexit plans

LONDON—Britain’s House of Commons plans to vote Wednesday on a bill authorizing Prime Minister Theresa May to start exit talks with the European Union — the first major test of whether lawmakers will try to impede the Conservative government’s Brexit plans.The vote comes after two days of debate in which many lawmakers from both government and opposition lawmakers said they would respect voters’ June 23 decision to leave the EU and back the bill.May said the question facing members of Parliament is: “Do they trust the people?”But the pro-independence Scottish National Party will try to pass a “wrecking amendment” blocking the start of divorce talks because the government has not disclosed detailed plans for its negotiations with the bloc.Read more:Article Continued BelowScotland moves toward independence vote after court rules it cannot challenge BrexitBritish diplomat who quit EU post quits UK civil service entirelyMay, meanwhile, announced that the government will publish a White Paper outlining its strategy for withdrawal on Thursday.