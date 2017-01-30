U.K. Petitions Queen Elizabeth's Trump Invite: 850K Angry Signatures

Over 850,000 people in two days have signed a petition that asks the U.K. Parliament to rescind Queen Elizabeth’s invitation made by Prime Minister Theresa May. Over the weekend of January 29, a petition was formed in the U.K. to have Parliament revoke Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Theresa May’s invitation to Donald Trump to pay a state visit to the U.K. The invitation was extended to Donald Trump on Queen Elizabeth’s behalf by Theresa May during a joint press conference on Friday, January 27. On Twitter, one user posted on January 29, “A state visit by Trump would embarrass the queen. Parliament has to debate it! #StopPresidentBannon.” The petition on the official Parliament website is titled “Prevent Donald Trump from making a State Visit to the United Kingdom.” The U.K. is angry that Trump has been invited by Queen Elizabeth and have a petition for Parliament to discuss the issue. [Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images] The grievances in the petition specifically include that Donald Trump’s visit would “cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.” References cited include that Donald Trump is vulgar and a “well documented” misogynist and this “disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales.” No official announcement has been made from Queen Elizabeth concerning rescinding her invitation to Donald Trump to visit the U.K., but once a petition has 10,000 signatures, Parliament must respond. Despite the recent date on the petition to un-invite Donald Trump to the U.K., the idea that he should be observed as an outrage has been present in the U.K. since Trump’s election. For example, on November 11, 2016, Irish Labour senator Aodhán Ó Riordáin was outraged that Trump was elected and expressed his opinion in a government meeting. Senator Aodhán Ó Riordáin stated in a video that “America has just elected a fascist” and that it was the responsibility of Irish lawmakers to not glad-hand the situation to protect the American dollars that flow into Irish business prospects. Following this, on January 16, 2016, there was a push by two petitions to the Irish Parliament to ban Donald Trump from their country, according to Irish Central. However, will the U.K. attempt to ban exports to the U.S.A. and vice versa? In addition to Iran, Mexico is also considering banning exports to America. Nevertheless, if U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is to be believed, she will not be avoiding trade with the U.S., but instead sees it as a way to break through when Brexit takes effect after they officially leave the E.U. (European Union). Despite the applause Trump gave Theresa May, Independent reports that many people in the U.K. think Brexit is a terrible idea and do not like the topics she detailed in her two speeches in America on January 26 and 27. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Theresa May echoed to Trump many of Queen Elizabeth’s interests in ways that may not have been immediately apparent to the average American, such as the queen’s military. For example, Theresa May opened her speech on January 26 stating she would be increasing spending in the military for each of her years in Parliament especially in Poland and Afghanistan, South Sudan, Kosovo, and Somalia via NATO. There is an official petition to get Queen Elizabeth to dis-invite Donald Trump from visiting the U.K. [Image by Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images] Other details from Theresa May’s speech to the Philadelphia GOP Retreat on January 26 included how Brexit means “a new internationalist role” for the U.K. and how they will now be able to “work as the biggest advocate for business, free market and free trade anywhere around the globe.” Theresa May continued by saying she wants Trump and America to join as they both “renew their nations” and also to “renew their relationship for this new age.” Mixing the ideas of trade, Brexit, and terrorism, Theresa May went on to say that the end of the Cold War did not bring a New World Order, but instead centered around the world rivalries that had been frozen during the Cold War and were now returning in the form of radical Islamist. Theresa May concluded by reminding the audience that the state of Pennsylvania exports $2 billion to the U.K. each year. The next day, on January 27, 2016, Theresa May spoke again at a joint press conference with Trump. It was at this time that she made her official offer to have Trump visit the U.K. and to also pay Queen Elizabeth a visit at her preference. A few things that differed from Theresa May’s speech from the day before in Philadelphia at the GOP retreat was mentioning that both the U.S. and U.K. have $1 trillion invested “in each other’s economies” and quoted current trade at $150 billion annually between the two economies. Theresa May said that the U.K. and the U.S. need to have a trade agreement that makes the two countries have an easier trade deal as they leave Brexit. Donald Trump said in response to Theresa May that he looks forward to “getting approvals” post-Brexit and that Brexit will be a tremendous asset and not a tremendous liability. Theresa May said what she had in common with Donald Trump is that they are both invested in the working people of their countries and want to have policies that work for working people. Despite this focus on trade between the U.S. and U.K., some of Trump’s new ideas about border control could end up affecting U.K. citizens in the future if Trump continues his restrictions on visas and green cards. For instance, a new currently under-defined area that could affect U.K. citizens directly in the future are those with a dual citizenship that hold a visa, according to Wall Street Journal. For now, Trump’s executive order 90-day ban is limited to seven countries, and the Muslim ban was stopped by a federal judge on January 28 — but this could be temporary. Sadly, Americans may not get a chance to petition their own government any longer. Hyperallergic reported around January 25 that “two White House petitions” to Congress allegedly “are not registering signatures” when cross-compared to the number of shares on social media. How did Donald Trump become the type of leader that he is today? One person that patted themselves on the back for “making” Trump president is public relations specialist, Jim Dowd, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. [Feature Image by Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images]