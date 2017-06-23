U.K. police eye manslaughter charges in deadly Grenfell Tower fire

LONDON—Police are considering filing manslaughter charges related to the fire at a west London apartment tower that killed at least 79 people.In its most detailed briefing on the criminal investigation, the Metropolitan Police on Friday confirmed residents’ suspicions that the June 14 inferno at Grenfell Tower was touched off by a refrigerator fire. The department also said exterior cladding attached to the 24-storey public housing project during a recent renovation failed safety tests conducted by investigators, and that police have seized documents from a number of organizations.“We are looking at every criminal offence from manslaughter onwards,” Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack told reporters. “We are looking at all health and safety and fire safety offences, and we are reviewing every company at the moment involved in the building and refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.”The government has ordered an immediate examination of the refrigerator model that started the blaze. McCormack said the Hotpoint model FF175BP refrigerator-freezer had not been subject to any product recalls before the fire.Hotpoint said Friday that “words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy” and added it was working with authorities to examine the appliance.Article Continued BelowThe overnight fire rapidly engulfed Grenfell Tower, with flames shooting up the outside of the building, raising concerns that the cladding material attached to the concrete block didn’t comply with fire-safety rules.The burnt Grenfell Tower apartment building standing testament to the recent fire in London on Friday. British officials have ordered an immediate examination into a fridge-freezer that is deemed to have started the fire in the 24-storey high-rise apartment building early morning of June 14th, and the outside cladding of the building which is thought to have helped spread the fire, according to police. (Frank Augstein / AP) Police are looking at all parts of the cladding system and its installation, McCormack said.“Preliminary tests show the insulation samples collected from Grenfell Tower combusted soon after the test started,” she said. “The initial tests on equivalent aluminum composite tiles failed the safety tests.”